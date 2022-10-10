Channel 3 takes a lesson in self defense

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. One in Windsor Locks and the other in East Haven.

Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense class and has tips on what you can do if you are being attacked.

Eliza joined a class at Avon Kempo and Aikido Academy.

They said the best way to get yourself out of a compromising situation is to use your cell phone.

The first move was how to use your phone if someone is grabbing you in a bear hug position.

“I’m going to take the cell phone, the corner of the cell phone and apply it right to the top of the head,” said Dominick Violante, Co-Owner of Avon Kempo and Aikido Academy. “You just have to make sure that you have a good grip on it so you don’t lose it.”

The next move taught was for when someone is choking you.

“As she approaches and grabs me, I’m going to grab her by the back of the neck and I’m going to take the phone and stick it right into the windpipe,” said Violante.

The last move you can do with your cellphone is for if someone comes up from behind and attacks you.

“She comes up and she grabs, she has a real good grip, I’m going to take this phone and I’m going to go in between from her index and middle finger. I’m going to go right in between the knuckles and I’m gonna press. You can see her jumping back,” demonstrated Violante.

