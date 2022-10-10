Closing for the Season: Harry’s Place in Colchester gets ready for its seasonal shutdown

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - In a sure sign of a shift in the seasons, Harry’s Place in Colchester announced that it is ready to shutter for the season.

Harry’s said it was holding an ice cream party on Monday, with free ice cream.

“Come on down and enjoy all of your favorites, but leave room for the ice cream,” the business wrote on social media. “As is tradition, we open at 11 a.m. [and] close when we run out of food, generally by 3 or 4 p.m.”

Check out the Harry’s Place website here for the menu and more information.

