Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all dogs adopted within a month

Dogs up for adoption at the Brass City Rescue Alliance.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) – Brass City Rescue Alliance announced all their dogs will need to be adopted or in foster care within a month because they will be closing.

The dog rescue said they will be closing until further notice because of “medical circumstances.”

“We desperately need the community to come and adopt these dogs,” the rescue said.

You can find their dogs up for adoption here.

“We are so sad to have to do this but we will be back - stronger than ever,” said the rescue.

