Families raise awareness for childhood apraxia of speech

PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, the 15th anniversary of the Greater Hartford Walk for Apraxia took place.

Today was about celebrating kids with childhood apraxia of speech.

This is a disorder Lou Lavecchia started learning about when his son was diagnosed at 3 years old.

“Being a parent with a child with apraxia, the best way to describe it is frustration. Your child knows what they want to say but they can’t say it and then you’re sitting there for an hour trying to figure out that they want chocolate milk,” said Lou.

Now Lou helps lead the annual walk for apraxia, a disorder where the brain knows what to say but the mouth says something different.

“10 hours per week in speech therapy. Slowly getting less and less, but it took many years and I practiced for thousands of hours. After that, I can talk pretty well,” said Jayden Lavecchia, a Hebron resident.

Jayden has apraxia and has spent countless hours in therapy to control something he can’t get rid of.

Today, he is celebrating his accomplishments.

“Hard work gets the job done. Without a lot of hard work, I wouldn’t be able to talk like this today,” said Lara Capone, 13 years old.

Today, dozens walked to raise awareness on the disorder and continue to raise money for research.

“It’s difficult to see that your child struggles. So we want people to help out and help families that will go through what we go through, and everyone always asks what apraxia is so we always try to explain it,” said Heather and Mike Hood, Killingworth.

