Guilford police search for suspects after string of catalytic converter thefts

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Guilford need your help in finding who’s behind a string of catalytic converter thefts that happened over the weekend.

In this case, they also went after a witness.

Police believe the suspects were involved in several thefts over the weekend and they shared photos of a car they were in.

“Initially they weren’t sure what was going on, they started taking pictures and trying to record to see what was happening,” said Sergeant Martina Jakober with the Guilford Police Department.

Guilford police said three men in a silver Honda Accord were in the process of sawing off a catalytic converter from a Boston Post Road parking lot Saturday afternoon when someone sitting in their car thought something was off and started taking pictures.

“It was happening so fast that the vehicle was in and out of the parking lot in a minute and a half,” Jakober said.

When the thieves figured out they’d been spotted, they turned their attention toward that witness and damaged her car.

“The vehicle was passing their car, realized they were being video tapped, taking pictures of and jumped out of the car, began smashing the windows of the car in an effort to threaten the witness,” said Jakober.

Police put out pictures hoping someone will notice the suspect’s car. It’s a silver Honda Accord with a stolen plate and tinted windows. The driver’s side headlight and bumper have damage along with some damage to the passenger side rear quarter panel.

With busy Route 1 and easy access to get on and off I-95, catalytic converter thefts are not just an issue here, but all over the state.

“Hearing that is pretty angering,” said David Brophy of Madison. “I don’t know if I can use the words on TV, but I’d like to see them try to me.”

Police said if you do see anything that seems off or suspicious, be a good witness and call them right away.

“This person didn’t try to engage at all, was in a closed vehicle, but they saw and it’s a small parking lot, so it’s difficult to not see, so we encourage people to take safety measures on their own behalf and call us, get us involved as soon as possible,” said Jakober.

If the car involved looks familiar or you have info into this incident, police want to hear from you.

If you see that car, again police are asking people not to approach it and call them immediately.

