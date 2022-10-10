Great Day
Haddam Volunteer Fire Department responds to garage fire

The fire did not spread or damage property outside of the garage and no one was injured on the scene.(Haddam Volunteer Fire Company)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to a reported structure fire at 4:15 p.m. today at a residence on Hidden Lake Road.

The homeowners had called 911 after noticing smoke billowing from their oversized, detached garage, according to the Haddam Volunteer Fire Department.

Killingworth Volunteer Fire Company and South Fire District Middletown also responded to aid the department.

Firefighters from Haddam and Killingworth entered the garage and quickly worked to extinguish the fire.

Crews then opened the garage door manually to access and vent the garage space.

Since much of the garage was charred, firefighters sprayed the walls and ceiling of the garage and used a thermal imaging camera to check for any additional “hot spots.”

The fire did not spread or damage property outside of the garage and no one was injured on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the Fire Marshal Town of Haddam.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

