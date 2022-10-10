Marlborough woman collecting supplies for Ukraine

MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - The conflict in Ukraine is escalating after Russia unleashed a series of deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities far beyond the front lines.

Ukrainians in Connecticut are devastated as they’re watching the developments unfold and death toll rise.

In Marlborough, one Ukrainian woman has been collecting supplies like clothes and military kits to send back to Ukraine, all right out of her garage.

Images coming out of Ukraine show Russian bombs leaving the streets of the capital city Kyiv in flames.

The blasts struck densely populated civilian areas, one even hitting a children’s playground.

“So every morning we wake up and check the news, any alarms to make sure everything is okay and today was a very rough rough night for sure,” said Olga Borsh.

Olga lives in Marlborough and has family in Ukraine. She lived in Ukraine until her 20s.

She said it’s been difficult seeing the most recent developments.

“Innocent kids, innocent people are dying every single day and for the last couple of days it’s been just horrible horrible news, lots of broken lives,” said Olga.

That’s why since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Olga has been doing what she can to help Ukrainians out.

She’s been making bracelets and collecting vital supplies.

“We’re trying to support our soldiers as much as we can cause really as you can tell they’re very brave and unstoppable,” Olga said.

Olga has been helping collect boxes full of children’s clothes as winter approaches.

Military kits are also being shipped to Ukraine.

With support from the community, almost 200 have been delivered since the start of the war.

“Because of generous people around our area, we can save lives a little by little,” said Olga.

About 25,000 Ukrainians live in Connecticut.

As the war intensifies and the death toll climbs, the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford will continue doing what it can to support Ukrainians in Connecticut and those on the front lines.

“It’s definitely shocking. Today is very shocking,” said Myron Kolinsky, Organizational Director of the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford. “Even though we’ve gone through this since February 24th, any time it happens again, it’s like reliving that nightmare, that horror.”

The Ukrainian National Home of Hartford is holding another clothing drive on October 23. If you want to help them out, click here.

If you want to help Olga, click here.

