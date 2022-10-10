‘Off Da Hookah’ investigation leads to 9 arrests

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Investigators looking into criminal activity in the area around a hookah lounge in Bridgeport ended up arresting nine people on various charges.

Police said they obtained search warrants this month for the Off Da Hookah business on Knowlton Street.

They said the area at and around Knowlton Street and Barnum Avenue has been plagued with violent crime, which has included murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and shots fired.

In May 2022, the Bridgeport police’s narcotics and vice division began an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at the lounge located.

On Sunday around 3 a.m., investigators searched the lounge as well as vehicles associated with the establishment.

When they arrived there, detectives and officers said they saw many people inside and outside of the establishment wearing security uniforms, tactical vests, and holstered firearms. Identifiable security persons, patrons, owners with licensing agreements, and employees were detained.

The nine people arrested were identified as 24-year-old Darius Luckes of Bridgeport, 45-year-old Teofilo Nivar, 51-year-old Raul Torres-Santiago of New Haven, 31-year-old Romie Saunders of Naugatuck, 34-year-old Mario Jesus Cruz of Terryville, 37-year-old Ramon Bonaparte of Bridgeport, 38-year-old Angione Collin, 39-year-old Marguerita Cora of New Haven, and 24-year-old Usiel A. Frias-Brito of Bridgeport.

Autoplay Caption

They face charges that range from providing security services without a license to criminal possession of a firearm.

In addition to the firearms police found, there were several bottles of alcohol, more than $3,500.00 in cash, and one 9 mm semi-automatic ghost gun with a laser and high-capacity magazine were seized as a result of this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.