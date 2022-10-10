Great Day
Plainfield police investigating motorcycle crash with serious injuries

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3pm this evening, the Plainfield Police Department and Moosup Fire Department responded to 160 Sterling Hill Road for a single motorcycle collision.

Through an investigation, the police department determined that Michael Repoza, age 55, was operating a 2007 Honda VT1 motorcycle traveling eastbound on Sterling Hill Road.

Repoza lost control of his motorcycle which slid approximately eighty feet before coming to a final rest, according to police.

Repoza was transported to the Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center for suspected serious injuries and subsequently flown via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.

