Saint Mary’s Hospital offers new options for breast reconstruction

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - For breast cancer patients, breast reconstruction can be a big part of treatment.

Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury recently started to provide more options.

When it comes to breast reconstruction in cancer patients, Dr. Wess Cohen has a particular focus.

“The goal is to minimize the amount of downtime, minimize the complications, all while making a better aesthetic result,” said Cohen, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Thanks to his training, Cohen, is adding to the hospital’s options of what’s next after breast cancer surgery.

Most usually think of implants, but sometimes that’s not the best.

In recent years, the FDA has put out more warnings for implants.

Just last month, they announced various lymphomas have been reported in people with implants.

While rare, the FDA made it clear they want all providers and patients to be aware of the risk.

“Implants really frequently, we see they need to be revised. Either because there’s a problem with the implant or because the breast changes shape, usually in the 10-to-20 year range,” Cohen said.

One of the breast reconstruction methods Cohen provides is using body fat from other parts of the body and injects it into breast tissues.

The other method takes tissue and blood vessels from other parts of the body and reconnects them to your chest.

“With using autologous tissue, once you’re done with your surgery, then you’re done with the rest of your life. it’ll get larger with you if you gain weight, it’ll get smaller if you lose weight,” Cohen said.

Both, according to Cohen, give a natural look and feel, which he finds his patients really appreciate.

“The breast will feel like a breast, it’ll look like a breast, unlike an implant that sometimes, even with the best reconstruction, can feel like a breast implant,” said Cohen.

Cohen added another upside to these approaches is patients don’t look into narcotics as much for pain relief. Also, he stresses implants are still a great option for some patients, and there are better practices now when using them.

