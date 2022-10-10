Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a call about a shooting on Monday morning.

The report said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St.

Police said the victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by a private vehicle.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital.

There’s no word on the person’s condition.

No other details were released.

