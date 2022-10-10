Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse

A shooting victim was dropped off at a Hartford firehouse on Main Street the morning of Oct. 10.
A shooting victim was dropped off at a Hartford firehouse on Main Street the morning of Oct. 10.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a call about a shooting on Monday morning.

The report said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St.

Police said the victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by a private vehicle.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital.

There’s no word on the person’s condition.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Survivor casting call 2022 - WFSB
ATTENTION ALL SURVIVORS: Casting call set for Tuesday
Temps - Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A Warming Trend Kicks In Early To Mid Week.. Tracking Some Rain For Thursday & Friday!
Abbott's Lobster in the Rough in New London. (file)
Abbott’s to close up shop for the season
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast