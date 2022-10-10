Suspects rob victim of a pair of shoes in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Two people face charges for robbing a victim of a pair of shoes at gunpoint in Cromwell.

Julio Oquendo, 20, of Middletown, and 21-year-old Carmen Rogers also of Middletown were arrested for the incident.

Cromwell police said they responded to the River Centre Plaza on Berlin Road on Sunday for a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot.

The victim and suspects met in the parking lot where the victim was selling the suspects a pair of shoes. According to police, the shoes were taken by the female suspect while the male suspect pointed a firearm at the victim from inside his vehicle.

Through investigative efforts of both Cromwell and Middletown officers, the suspects’ vehicle was located on Rapallo Avenue in Middletown.

Both suspects were found as they left their residence. They were detained by Middletown police.

Cromwell detectives executed a search warrant at 43 Rapallo Ave. and located evidence that tied both suspects to the crime.

Oquendo was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was held at the Cromwell Police Department on a $100,000 bond and given a court date of Oct. 11 in Middletown.

Rogers was charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

She was held on a $75,000 bond. She was also given a court date of Oct. 11 in Middletown.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.