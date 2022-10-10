Teen charged in Hamden shooting that hurt innocent bystander

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old girl is facing charges in a Hamden shooting that happened last month.

A stray bullet hit a woman who was watching TV in her own home.

Several shots were fired in a neighborhood along the Hamden-New Haven line.

On September 24, Hamden officers responded to that neighborhood for a report of shots fired.

According to investigators, the preliminary investigation pointed to a number of people shooting guns, with bullets hitting a number of homes and in one case, an innocent bystander.

Police said a woman was sitting in her Butler Street apartment when a stray bullet went through a wall and hit her in the shoulder while she watched TV.

While she’s recovering, police stress she was not the target of the shooting.

Police charged the teen with criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

“It’s a sad case that a 16-year-old is arrested. Personally a 16-year-old shouldn’t have access to any kind of gun whatsoever and their parents should be doing more to make sure they’re not in the streets,” said Tynaiza Preston, who works in the neighborhood.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, because they believe several people were involved in this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding that shooting, is asked to call Hamden police.

