Two former Quinnipiac students dead after crash in Boston

BOSTON, MASS. (WFSB) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash involving a tow truck and an SUV on Interstate 93 last night that resulted in the death of two former Quinnipiac students.

An investigation by troopers indicated that at around 10pm Saturday, a Kenworth tow truck was headed northbound on I-93 in Boston.

At the same time, a Lexus SUV was traveling in front of the truck.

South of Exit 20, the Lexus slowed for unknown reasons and was rear-ended by the tow truck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A third vehicle, a 2012 Honda Civic sedan, was traveling behind the truck and struck the truck at an angle.

The two rear seat occupants of the Lexus, both former Quinnipiac students, were trapped inside the vehicle and were determined to be deceased on scene.

They have been identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover.

The operator of the Lexus, a 53-year-old Revere man, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the operator of the tow truck, a Salem man, sustained no apparent injuries and remained on scene for the investigation.

The operator of the Honda, a Manchester New Hampshire woman, also sustained no apparent injuries and remained on scene for the investigation.

Quinnipiac university said:

“Delanie Fekert and Urushi Madani graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2021 after completing their doctor of physical therapy degrees. This is a terrible loss for Delanie and Urushi’s families and friends. We send our deepest condolences to their families, friends and those in our community who knew them.

