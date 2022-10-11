12-year-old boy in East Hampton arrested on threatening, harassment charges

EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A 12-year-old boy faces some serious charges for making a video of himself holding what appeared to be a real gun.

The unidentified boy was charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm and first-degree harassment, according to police in East Hampton.

In the video, the juvenile held the assumed firearm and could be heard saying “I’m going to get you. Pow pow pow,” according to police.

The boy then sent that video to another juvenile.

They said the firearm turned out to be a BB gun which was an exact replica of a Glock model 19.

