Deadly crash under investigation in New London

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly crash on Nautilus Drive in New London.

Authorities said it happened around 8:27 a.m. Tuesday morning. One car was involved.

Part of Nautilus Drive was closed but has since reopened.

Police identified the victim who died as Marlene Slowenski, 64, of New London.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call New London police.

