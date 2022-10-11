Deadly crash under investigation in New London

Great Day
Fireworks set off near dogs at shelter in New London
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly crash on Nautilus Drive in New London.

Authorities said it happened around 8:27 a.m. Tuesday morning. One car was involved.

Part of Nautilus Drive was closed but has since reopened.

Police identified the victim who died as Marlene Slowenski, 64, of New London.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call New London police.

