Deliberations continue in Alex Jones’ defamation trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Jurors in the Alex Jones case are set to continue deliberations in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

Jurors will decide much Jones will be required to pay to victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

This is the 2nd of 3 trials to decide exactly how much Jones will pay out in damages.

This comes after a Texas jury ordered Jones to pay $50 million to one Sandy Hook family.

Portions of the the current trial have been contentious in recent weeks.

Connecticut jury members heard from plaintiffs about the extent of pain and suffering the conspiracy theorist caused them after Jones lied about the elementary school shooting to his large and active following.

Jones and his attorney argue that Jones never intentionally put a target on the back of victim’s families, while insinuating that lawsuits against Jones are influenced by money and politics.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Chris Mattei claimed that Jones used the Infowars’ business model to engage his audience of millions, resulting in the harassment of his clients.

“They had real stories, they had real lives, they had real identities, that really matter.”, said Mattei.

