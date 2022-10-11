EXCLUSIVE: H.C. Wilcox Technical High School student claims geometry class has been taught by substitute teacher all year

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) – A junior at H.C. Wilcox Technical High School claims that her geometry class hasn’t had adequate instruction for months.

Angela Zandri says a substitute teacher has been teaching her geometry class from the beginning of the year, causing her grades to suffer.

Her family hired an attorney who sent a demand letter to the school pushing for change. The family says they want a math teacher to be hired as soon as possible.

According to the demand letter, this is also impacting 100 other students who are in the same situation.

Zandri says having a substitute teacher is impacting her learning because if she has a question on something, there is no immediate help.

“It’s kind of frustrating for me because I know math is hard for me. It’s difficult to teach yourself,” says Zandri.

She says she brought up her concerns to school leaders, but so far nothing has changed. That is when the family decided to hire a lawyer and reached out to state representative Catherine Abercrombie.

The Connecticut Technical Education and Career System interim superintendent told the state representative last week that the “math position at Wilcox Tech currently has a finalist math teacher candidate who has been offered the permanent math position. We are currently awaiting their response regarding acceptance of the offer. Upon their acceptance, the finalist candidate would start their new permanent math position at Wilcox ASAP.”

The family’s attorney, Cameron Atkinson says, “there is absolutely no reason why the state couldn’t go Zoom into another classroom or record other classroom lectures and given Ms. Zandri and her fellow student the same opportunity to learn even if it was on a recorded lecture basis.”

Channel 3 reached out to the school system but they did not want to comment.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.