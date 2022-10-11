Great Day
Fire damages building with two businesses in Clinton

Firefighters responded to a fire on Glenwood Road in Clinton late Monday night.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - A building that houses two businesses in Clinton went up in flames on Monday night.

According to the Clinton Fire Department, the fire broke out at 101 Glenwood Rd.

No injuries were reported and no one was there at the time.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department responded to the scene to help.

Investigators have been trying to figure out a cause.

They said they’ll return to the scene on Tuesday.

