Fire damages building with two businesses in Clinton

CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - A building that houses two businesses in Clinton went up in flames on Monday night.

According to the Clinton Fire Department, the fire broke out at 101 Glenwood Rd.

No injuries were reported and no one was there at the time.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department responded to the scene to help.

Investigators have been trying to figure out a cause.

They said they’ll return to the scene on Tuesday.

