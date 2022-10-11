Group of students in Wallingford deliver food to the community

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group of special needs students are learning and serving in Wallingford thanks to a unique school and a community service idea.

It takes a lot of work to serve a community.

Once a week in Wallingford, without fail, students from Benhaven School load up and head out to deliver food to those home-bound in the area.

The students are special needs who attend the school year-round.

“Since they can’t go out, they don’t have a lot of money,” said JJ, a Benhaven student.

“Do you like helping people?” Eyewitness News asked.

“A little bit,” JJ answered.

First stop is the food pantry Master’s Manna where the boxes of food are ready and waiting.

“Every Friday they come in like clockwork, rain, snow. They are here every week,” said Bill Purcell, Executive Chair at Master’s Manna

Bill said he’s more than proud to partner with the school. Mostly to the benefit of the senior citizens and the students.

“I think the kids get a sense of success and fulfillment. They take ownership and they take pride in the delivery,” Bill said.

The deliveries are door-to-door, up close and personal. They give 25 families much-needed food, and a bit of company.

“Do you like helping people?” asked Eyewitness News.

“Yes,” said Anthony, who goes to Benhaven School.

“Why?” Eyewitness News asked.

“That’s what I do,” Anthony said.

This is not just a one-time deal for these students. They deliver food every Friday in two different shifts. One in the morning and another group in the afternoon.

Vocational teacher Ellen Miller saw my post calling for great kids and reached out.

She just wanted people to see what she sees in her students every day.

“I’ve been at Benhaven for 26 years and I wouldn’t want it any other way teaching these kids to grow, learn social skills, learn to be with people, to give back and learn job skills,” Ellen said.

Students who are learning by doing and helping others one delivery at a time.

