Halloween supplies costing extra this year

(WFSB) - The countdown is on for Halloween. In just three more weeks the trick or treaters will be on the prowl.

Like with other products and supplies, there are some issues regarding the availability of some of its staples.

Wholesalers throughout the state like Manchester Tobacco and Candy have been having an increasingly hard time getting the type and the amount of candy that they want and need.

The reasons are wide ranging, from lack of raw materials to transportation and other criteria in between.

“Believe or not a lot of manufacturers can’t get packaging. So there is a distribution problem that causes outages. So who would have that we could be out of M&M or Hershey bars. It’s a possibility,” said Michael Schoenfeld, with Manchester Tobacco and Candy Co.

“We had a drought this year so they are smaller and we lost some. But we’ve done ok with pumpkins. As you can see I have quite a few out here,” said Stephanie Lutz with Fair Weather Growers.

The drought has caused a bit of a dip in pumpkin supply but it’s not too obvious.

“Customer no but we have we’ve noticed the size is a little smaller we did lose some crops but not as bad as it could have been,” said Stephanie.

The customers today didn’t notice much difference in the crop of pumpkins this year when compared with the past. But the price increase has been noted.

Now the story with Candy is much different. The issue goes way beyond the local level.

At Manchester Tobacco and Candy, they are getting ready for the big day on the 31st. They are trying to get the supplies up, but the wholesaler and others are having trouble getting the supplies.

So what does that mean for the trick or treaters? Are we going to see dark houses on Halloween because there is no candy? No, Schoenfeld doesn’t think we will have hysteria.

“A lot of Halloween candy is bought in advance so I don’t think I would worry about a mass shortage but I do think if you want a specific candy or a specific size it might be difficult to get it,” Schoenfeld said.

Halloween supply shortages

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.