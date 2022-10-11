Horses in Guilford help families dealing with trauma

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Horses in Guilford are helping families that are dealing with trauma.

The concept was started by a mother who said she understands trauma.

“It’s a wonderful thing to watch, beautiful things happen,” said Kate Nicoll of Soul Friends, Inc. “Like, we have a friend who comes over right now.”

The rescue horses at Soul Friends, Inc. have an important role. They’re helping families cope with trauma.

Nicoll said she works with parents and their children to find common ground and ways to bond.

Rachel Stanley and Madison have come a long way. Stanley is an Army veteran who has struggled to have a good relationship with her 14-year-old daughter.

“They teach you as I have taught myself not to show emotion, to be strong,” Stanley said.

Stanley has been coming to the sanctuary in Guilford for equine therapy. She connects with horses to help build confidence, trust, and social skills.

Andrew Dunaj, also an Army vet, has been coming there with his son Ryan, who has ADHD. Dunaj said it hasn’t been easy.

“He has definitely improved in the behavior category, his academics have always been stellar,” Dunaj said. “So, this has evened things out for him.”

There are three non-profits at the Guilford sanctuary. One of them is named in honor of Ethan Song, a 15-year-old who accidentally shot himself. His mother, Kristin, started the Ethan Miller Foundation. Ethan Song loved animals. Kristin Song said she knew what it was like to feel pain and she wanted to help people heal.

“A lot of the therapy comes from interacting with the horse,” said Kristin Song. “What is the horse feeling, the horse is feeling anxious. Do you feel anxious sometimes?”

Healing is taking place between Rachel Stanley and Madison.

“You don’t have to say a thing,” Stanley said. “My communication with people became easier and communication with my daughter became easier.”

To learn more about equine therapy, the sanctuary is having an open house on Saturday in Guilford from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.