Jury deliberations continue in Alex Jones trial

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - We’re still in jury watch for Alex Jones’ second defamation trial.

They continued to deliberate, figuring out how much the Infowars host must pay Sandy Hook victims’ families for the lies he spread about the shooting.

This is the jury’s second full day of deliberation.

So far, they’ve mostly been asking for clarification on their instructions.

At their disposal, they have over four weeks of testimony and hundreds of exhibits to make their decision.

Tuesday was another day of waiting for the jury’s decision on how much Alex Jones will pay families of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent who responded to the shooting.

For weeks, they all shared how Jones’ coverage affected them.

“They took my identity and then they took my husband’s identity, they took my surviving child’s identity who was hiding in the gym,” said Francine Wheeler, Ben Wheeler’s mother.

The jury is looking to put a price tag on the emotional distress the coverage caused these families, a.k.a. compensatory damages.

“That’s the phenomenal thing about our jury system. You have to trust juries to do the right thing,” said Tony Michella, Law School Professor at Quinnipiac University.

Michella said for compensatory damages, under state law, there’s no cap.

This means a plaintiff could get anywhere from a dollar to whatever the jury sees fit.

They could also award punitive damages, which usually is reserved to attorney’s fees and litigation costs.

Putting a dollar amount on the emotional distress in this case, Michella said, is a tall order.

“How much of that information and evidence boils down to the critical issue of how much compensatory damages should be awarded each of the individual plaintiffs. That’s a tough job,” Michella said.

The jury is determining an award for each plaintiff individually.

Michella said that’s simply because there are multiple plaintiffs in these lawsuits.

“If you and I were in a car accident together as plaintiffs, I may have suffered a broken leg, maybe you suffered just a sprained neck. So it wouldn’t be one lump sum award, it would be an award for my damages and for your harms and losses,” Michella said.

Michella adds the number of plaintiffs in these lawsuits could affect what happens after we get the verdict.

Since the awards are individual, some could be appealed while some are accepted as is, depending on how Jones’ team feels about them.

Michella predicts Norm Pattis, Jones’ attorney, already has motions to lower awards drafted in anticipation of high amounts.

The jury resumes deliberations tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.