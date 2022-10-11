Great Day
Kohl’s to close its stores for Thanksgiving Day

Kohl's announced that its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022.(Kohl's)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WFSB) - One of the biggest retail stores in the country announced that it will close its locations for Thanksgiving Day.

Kohl’s made the announcement on Tuesday.

It directed customers to look for deals on Black Friday.

“Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year,” Kohl’s said in a news release. “Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.”

More information on Kohl’s holiday hours, including hours for Black Friday week, will be shared at a later date, the franchise said.

