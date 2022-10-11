Lawmakers consider extending state’s gas tax holiday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers are considering extending the current gas tax suspension which is set to expire November 30.

Lawmakers on both sides need to reach an agreement and then there has to be a special session.

Right now, the state tax on gas is suspended. It’s a 25-cent savings.

Gas prices have been fluctuating but are not nearly as high as what we saw a few months ago.

Some believe the wholesale prices could be going up again, and that will impact quite a few people, especially now when inflation is so high.

Any time you talk about lowering gas prices, people like that.

“With everything going on it definitely would be helpful; I know myself I am a college student and gas is absurd. It’s crazy how much we are paying,” said Julia Passanisi, of Middletown.

Republicans and Democrats in the general assembly said they are open to the idea of extending the gas tax suspension until the end of the fiscal year, which is June 30.

But the house speaker said what he doesn’t want to happen is see the special transportation fund depleted because, he said it’s needed.

Getting part-time legislators back to the capitol for a special session could be challenge given November’s election and many lawmakers campaigning.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.