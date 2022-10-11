Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire on Glenwood Road in Clinton late Monday night.
Fire damages building with two businesses in Clinton
The Uvalde schools leaders announced his retirement after new details are released about the...
Uvalde superintendent retires
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
futurecast
Technical Discussion: Trending Warmer Through tomorrow... Tracking Some Rain for Thursday & Friday!
futurecast
FORECAST: Enjoy the next two days, rain arrives for the second half of the week