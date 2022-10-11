Great Day
State police arrest Woodstock man on child pornography charges

Anthony Morelli.
Anthony Morelli.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) – A Woodstock man is facing charges for possessing child pornography, according to state police.

Authorities said in July 2021, state police detectives started to investigate suspected child pornography that was being downloaded over several months.

The files were being downloaded with an IP address in northeast Connecticut, police said.

Upon investigation, state police discovered the videos were being downloaded by Anthony Morelli, 55, at his Woodstock home.

State police executed a search warrant for Morelli’s home on June 14. Several items were seized for examination.

“Over the course of several weeks, detectives thoroughly examined items seized from the residence, including electronic evidence, and identified files consistent with the statutory definition of child pornography,” said state police.

According to the state’s website, Morelli was a clinical social worker and the state suspended his license for an investigation.

Morelli turned himself in to state police on October 5 for an active arrest warrant.

Morelli was charged with two counts of promoting a minor in an obscene performance, two counts of importing child pornography, and three counts of possession of child pornography first-degree.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in Danielson Superior Court on October 18.

