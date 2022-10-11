Suspect who shot New Haven officer set to face a judge today

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting an officer who responded to a crash in New Haven is on the docket to face a judge Tuesday.

Jose Claudio, 36, shot Officer Chad Curry on Friday, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Claudio faces a number of charges, including assault of a public safety officer, carrying a pistol without a permit, and more. He was held on a $1 million bond.

Police said Curry had been patrolling the Fair Haven neighborhood early Friday morning. He reported hearing a crash on Chapel Street and Blatchley Avenue.

He said he radioed it in and responded. That’s when he said Claudio opened fire.

Dashcam video from the incident was released by the New Haven Police Department on Friday afternoon.

Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight.

It showed Claudio running down a street, then firing several rounds at Curry’s cruiser.

Curry was hit in the ear and shoulder; however, he was able to return fire, police said.

The suspect still escaped.

Two schools and a neighborhood were told to shelter in place as police worked to locate Claudio.

Police announced later in the day that they eventually caught him.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.