Ukrainians in Connecticut continue to collect supplies for friends and families back home

(WFSB) - More Russian missiles smashed into Ukraine Tuesday, demolishing homes and killing civilians.

Ukrainians in Connecticut are paying close attention to those developments.

“This is from my uncle and then that’s his wife texting that everything is okay,” said Mariana Zakhidna.

Mariana was born in Ukraine and moved to the United States seven years ago.

She’s currently living in Rocky Hill but about 90-percent of her family is still in Ukraine, including her father.

“It’s devastating everything that’s happening devastating. You don’t know you wake up in the morning and you don’t know what news you’re going to get,” said Mariana.

Through a Facebook group message, she keeps in touch with her relatives.

Her uncle is fighting in the war and does his best to update the family when he can.

“The only thing you can do is call your family and make sure they’re okay and that’s the only thing you have left at this point,” Mariana said.

Eyewitness News first met Mariana back in March at our 3 Cares event.

She was picking up much needed items at the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford for her sister and her children who managed to flee Ukraine and make it to Connecticut.

“When you come to a new country you have to adjust to everything. It was hard for the kids too, luckily they now transitioned a lot better,” Mariana said.

Mariana is studying to become a nurse.

She’s a mother and said it’s difficult seeing the recent developments coming out of Ukraine.

“I feel terrible for my country especially because even though I’ve been to the us for a long period of time, my heart is still with Ukraine and lives with Ukraine,” said Mariana.

Nearly eight months into the war, Mariana hopes the local community in Connecticut continues supporting the Ukrainian people.

“You can destroy the country but you cannot destroy how united the people of Ukraine have become,” she said.

If you’re interested in helping, the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford is holding a clothing and medical supplies drive.

It’ll be held on October 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Ukrainian National Home of Hartford continues to help those in Ukraine sending humanitarian aid, vehicles, and packages for those most needed items. Our newest Amazon wish list is ready for you to make a donation today. With just a few clicks your items will start making their way to Ukraine. Check out the complete list:

Military Supplies for Ukrainian Soldiers Wish List

Similar new items can also be brought to the Ukrainian National home Sunday 10/23/2022 from 4-7 pm in the lower parking lot.

