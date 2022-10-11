West Hartford man’s Halloween display depicts war in Ukraine

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - You might have noticed the dramatic and intricate Halloween display outside of a West Hartford home.

For nearly 20 years there have been different pointed political displays out front, in hopes of starting a discussion and bringing awareness to situations.

Matt Warshauer has his annual Halloween display up. This year, it depicts scenes from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said it’s been pushed under the radar and through this display, he hopes people don’t lose sight of what is still going on in Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian people are just suffering in amazing ways as a result of a fascist regime, that the people in Poland are stepping up in an unbelievable way to support the Ukrainian people,” said Warshauer.

In the past, the CCSU history professor’s displays outside of his home have focused on COVID and the Black Lives Matter movement, the January 6th riot, and one year his display took aim at former President Donald Trump.

He said this year he wanted to make sure people driving by his display are aware of just how good we have it in America.

“Think about the meaning of the display I mean it’s a clear statement about support of Ukraine and Americans can just simply put a blue and yellow flag and say oh look, look how much support I’ve given. They’ve got to think a little bit more than that and they’ve got to do a little bit more than that,” said Warshauer.

He says this is his way of exercising his freedom of speech, but he has also added this wall out front where people can stop by and give their thoughts on the display.

By doing this, Warshauer is encouraging you to do what you can to help Ukrainians.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.