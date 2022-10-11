Wethersfield police arrest teens following school bus stop robbery

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two 16-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with a school bus stop beating and robbery in Wethersfield.

Police said they arrested the suspects this week for the incident that happened last month.

They said they initially responded to an address on Maple Street the morning of Sept. 8 for the report that a juvenile was attacked at a bus stop.

Channel 3 spoke to the 14-year-old victim.

The student reported that he was standing at the stop when a vehicle pulled up. The front seat passenger got out, walked over to the victim, and physically assaulted him in an attempt to steal his belongings.

No weapon was used, but one was implied, the teen told Eyewitness News. The suspect had a COVID mask over his face.

Wethersfield detectives assumed the investigation.

With some help from the Middletown Police Department, they identified the teen suspects and had warrants approved for their arrests.

Sunday, police found one suspect and arrested him. The second was found and arrested on Monday.

They were charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, risk of injury, conspiracy to commit risk of injury, third-degree assault, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault, sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Both juveniles were given a court date of Tuesday in Middletown.

