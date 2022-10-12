Great Day
Crews battle early morning fire in South Windsor

South Windsor Fire on scene battling the flames this morning.
South Windsor Fire on scene battling the flames this morning.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Authorities are on scene of an early morning fire in South Windsor early Wednesday morning.

At 1:05 A.M, South Windsor Fire Department received calls for a building fire at 24 Amato Drive.

The fire caused extensive damage to the rear of the condo complex.

Authorities say there is no word on injuries and the scene is still active at this time.

This is a developing news story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

