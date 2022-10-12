Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Crews knock down fire at Kleen Energy in Middletown

Fire crews are responding to a blaze at Kleen Energy Systems in Middletown.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Crews knocked down a fire at Kleen Energy Systems in Middletown Wednesday afternoon.

Middletown police said there was smoke in a turbine. It is under control.

Nobody was injured, city officials said.

The city said South Fire District Middletown, City of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073, and the Westfield Fire Department responded.

Crews from Meriden, Haddam, and Durham assisted.

Foam trailers from DEEP are on the way to begin cleaning up, officials said.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State...
VIDEO: Deadly stabbing under investigation in New Haven
Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrived in CT Wednesday afternoon.
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian dogs arrive in CT
Fire crews are responding to a blaze at Kleen Energy Systems in Middletown.
VIDEO: Crews respond to fire at Kleen Energy
Injured
Stabbing incident on Boston Turnpike considered ‘suspicious death’