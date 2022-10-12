Crews knock down fire at Kleen Energy in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Crews knocked down a fire at Kleen Energy Systems in Middletown Wednesday afternoon.

Middletown police said there was smoke in a turbine. It is under control.

Nobody was injured, city officials said.

The city said South Fire District Middletown, City of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073, and the Westfield Fire Department responded.

Crews from Meriden, Haddam, and Durham assisted.

Foam trailers from DEEP are on the way to begin cleaning up, officials said.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.