Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs recued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday.
The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport.
Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane.
The CHS said it expects the plane to arrive around 12:15 p.m.
It said it partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation and other pet rescues to make it happen.
