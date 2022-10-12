Great Day
Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today

Twenty-two dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Hartford on Oct. 12.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs recued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday.

The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport.

Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane.

The CHS said it expects the plane to arrive around 12:15 p.m.

It said it partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation and other pet rescues to make it happen.

