Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs recued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday.

The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport.

Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane.

The CHS said it expects the plane to arrive around 12:15 p.m.

It said it partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation and other pet rescues to make it happen.

