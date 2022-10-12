Family of woman attacked while jogging in Windsor Locks speaks out

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out.

A 70-year-old woman was attacked last week while she was going for a walk in Windsor Locks.

Police say her attacker was Alex Russell, who is currently in jail being held on a $250,000 bond.

Kate Brenia says her mom’s life changed after Russell allegedly ran up on Mary Jane and viciously struck her with his fist.

“She might have lifelong effects with seizures, so she might use medications for the rest of her life just to make sure. She went to the doctors today and they said she had some small seizures from the trauma,” says Brenia.

Jane had to get a staple in her head and might need surgery on her hands. Her vision has also been extremely blurry.

Kate says her focus is her mom’s recovery and says she feels lucky Russell is behind bars. She and her family are hoping it stays that way.

“Either in jail or an institution to get him help just so it doesn’t happen to anyone else. God, forbid he goes back in the streets. The bail is set high so I’m praying he doesn’t get out,” says Brenia.

Russell has a court hearing next Friday.

