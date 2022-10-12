Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Family of woman attacked while jogging in Windsor Locks speaks out

The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out.
By Christian Colón and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out.

A 70-year-old woman was attacked last week while she was going for a walk in Windsor Locks.

Police say her attacker was Alex Russell, who is currently in jail being held on a $250,000 bond.

Kate Brenia says her mom’s life changed after Russell allegedly ran up on Mary Jane and viciously struck her with his fist.

“She might have lifelong effects with seizures, so she might use medications for the rest of her life just to make sure. She went to the doctors today and they said she had some small seizures from the trauma,” says Brenia.

Jane had to get a staple in her head and might need surgery on her hands. Her vision has also been extremely blurry.

Kate says her focus is her mom’s recovery and says she feels lucky Russell is behind bars. She and her family are hoping it stays that way.

“Either in jail or an institution to get him help just so it doesn’t happen to anyone else. God, forbid he goes back in the streets. The bail is set high so I’m praying he doesn’t get out,” says Brenia.

Russell has a court hearing next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Injured
1 hospitalized in following ‘disturbance’ in Bolton
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Dry and Warm Through Tomorrow... Tracking Rain & Wind for Thursday & Friday!
Several dozen tenants rallied outside, and inside of Hartford City Hall Tuesday night.
I-TEAM: Hartford Tenants demand action from City Council, say they’re living in unsafe conditions