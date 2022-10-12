Hartford police release names of suspects arrested for deadly beating

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford identified two suspects arrested for beating a man to death on Tuesday.

Jaquan Devon Davis, 32, and 35-year-old Colin Campbell both face murder, criminal liability/murder, and conspiracy to commit murder charges, police revealed on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Antonia Tosado-Lopez of Hartford.

On Tuesday around 1:55 a.m., Hartford police said they responded to the rear of 700 Park St. for a report of an unconscious male.

When they arrived, Hartford firefighters were providing medical attention to Tosado-Lopez until the arrival of EMS crews. Tosado-Lopez was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police later determined that the man was the victim of a physical assault.

The Hartford police major crimes and crime scene divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Over the course of the investigation, the suspects’ vehicle was identified. Police said it was found within hours of the crime.

During the recovery of the vehicle, Davis and Campbell were identified as the suspects and found.

Probable cause was established and both were taken into custody and charged in connection with the homicide.

