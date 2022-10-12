Police: Man arrested for assaulting management at gay bar in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – A man is accused of assaulting management at a gay bar in Norwalk last month, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened at Troupe429 on September 23.

Everett Parisi was taken into police custody on Wednesday.

Parisi is charged with two counts of assault third-degree.

Police said he is held on a $75,000 bond.

The attack was not a hate crime, said police.

“Video footage from the body-worn, on-the-scene body cameras show no findings of any racial, religious, ethnic, or sexual orientation (RRES) language or indication of any anti-LGBTQ motivation associated with the assault,” Norwalk police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

Norwalk police said they will be giving an update on the investigation Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

