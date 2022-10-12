Manchester police arrest man after self-inflicted stabbing

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Police say they arrested a West Hartford man after he repeatedly stabbed himself attempting to evade authorities.

Police say they responded to a call for a burglary shortly after 9:30 P.M. at 63 Delmont Street.

The resident of the home called 911 after seeing a man attempt to enter her residence.

Officers acquired a description of the suspect and a man matching the suspect’s description was spotted shortly 30 minutes later on North Main Street.

The suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Michael Cunningham of East Hartford, fell while attempting to flee.

According to the responding officers, Cunningham fell to the ground and repeatedly stabbed himself in the abdomen while laying on the ground.

Cunningham then stood up with the knife in his hands, as officers directed him to drop the knife, he allegedly refused.

Officers were forced to use a taser to detain Cunningham and provide medical attention.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Curtis, at (860) 643-3302.

