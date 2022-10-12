Online absentee ballots available for upcoming election

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - In less than a month, polls will be open for November’s election.

In most elections roughly 5% of voters use absentee ballots.

During the pandemic that number jumped to 35%, mainly because COVID allowed voters to have no-excuse absentee ballots.

It was expensive to mail out all the applications.

The legislature passed a law allowing the secretary of the state to install new software and allow voters to get those applications online.

“That’s what we are talking about here, making sure voting is convenient for people, it’s their constitutional right. We are talking about only eligible voters, those qualified to vote,” said Scott Bates, Deputy Secretary of the State.

Deputy Secretary Scott Bates says there are checks and balances to prevent fraud.

Bates says names are verified with the Department of Motor Vehicles, voter registration files, and with town clerks.

But the house minority leader has concerns about integrity. He wants to make sure there are enough checks and balances and expects there could be chaos with what he calls rushed implementation of this new online process.

“Especially implementing it 4 weeks before an election. I think that’s ill-timed in general. It didn’t give the public or our town clerks enough time to figure out how to utilize it,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, Republican Minority Leader.

But Deputy Secretary Bates is confident cities and towns can handle this.

“Our local election officials handled the 2020 election in the middle of a pandemic and they did it with flying colors. They are ready for anything,” said Bates.

You can fill out an online application for an absentee ballot HERE.

The secretary of the state’s office says it should take a couple days to get the absentee ballot.

You can drop off the absentee ballot in the ballot boxes outside your town hall.

