Route 8 south in Waterbury reopens following vehicle fire

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle fire closed a portion of Route 8 south in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

However, the state Department of Transportation reported that it reopened later in the morning.

According to state police, the closure impacted the portion of the highway between exits 36 and 34.

Firefighters responded to the scene, they said.

Troopers reported that everyone made it out of the vehicle.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.