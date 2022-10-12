Great Day
Route 8 south in Waterbury reopens following vehicle fire

A vehicle fire closed Route 8 south between exits 36 and 34 the morning of Oct. 12.
A vehicle fire closed Route 8 south between exits 36 and 34 the morning of Oct. 12.(CT DOT)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle fire closed a portion of Route 8 south in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

However, the state Department of Transportation reported that it reopened later in the morning.

According to state police, the closure impacted the portion of the highway between exits 36 and 34.

Firefighters responded to the scene, they said.

Troopers reported that everyone made it out of the vehicle.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

