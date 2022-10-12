SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University.

New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni.

“At this point in the investigation, it appears as if this was not a random act of violence,” said Chief Karl Jacobson, New Haven police. “I do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.”

Police said they responded to a 911 call about a stabbing on Whalley Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The incident happened between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue.

Responding officers found Saraceni. Ambulance crews transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police asked that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to contact them at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

