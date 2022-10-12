Great Day
WFSB and The Day team up to host 2nd Congressional District debate

By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFSB) – Eyewitness News is partnering with The Day newspaper to host a 2nd Congressional District Debate.

It’s happening at 7 p.m. at the Garde Arts Center in New London.

Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney, Republican Mike France and Green Party Candidate Kevin Blacker will discuss the big local and national issues.

You can watch it live below:

Channel 3 Chief Political Reporter Susan Raff is one of the moderators.

