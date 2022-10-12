WFSB and The Day team up to host 2nd Congressional District debate

(WFSB) – Eyewitness News is partnering with The Day newspaper to host a 2nd Congressional District Debate.

It’s happening at 7 p.m. at the Garde Arts Center in New London.

Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney, Republican Mike France and Green Party Candidate Kevin Blacker will discuss the big local and national issues.

You can watch it live below:

Channel 3 Chief Political Reporter Susan Raff is one of the moderators.

