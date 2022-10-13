Community remembers officers killed in Bristol ambush

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 has learned more about the three officers ambushed Wednesday night while responding to a fake domestic violence call.

Black bunting was draped over the entrance of the Bristol Police Department in honor of Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.

While they were killed, Officer Alec Iurato survived what was described as serious injuries.

Memorial flowers were dropped off throughout the day. There were so many heavy hearts throughout town.

According to Bristol’s police chief, Demonte was hired in 2012 and was described as being career focused.

He worked as a school resource officer at Greene Hill School and West Bristol School, and was a cadet advisor with the Bristol Police Explorer Program.

Demonte was also an alumni of Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Its president released a statement to its community.

I write with a heavy heart to share some very sad news about one of our alumni. Dustin Demonte, a sergeant with the Bristol Police Department, was killed in the line of duty last night. He and a colleague, Officer Alex Hamzy, were responding to a domestic violence call when they were ambushed by one of the individuals involved in the incident. Both officers were killed, and a third officer was critically injured. Sgt. Demonte joined the Bristol Police Department in 2012, putting to good use the degree in Criminology he earned from CCSU in 2010. He served his community as a school resource officer at Green Hills and West Bristol schools and earned several awards from the police department, including the Officer of the Year award in 2019 and the Silver Star. It is heart-breaking to see such a promising career cut short in the blink of an eye. As you can imagine, Sgt. Demonte’s friends and family are devastated by this terrible loss. His wife and children will have a difficult journey ahead of them. We will reach out to them to offer our condolences and the support of the CCSU family. I know Sgt. Demonte’s former professors in the Criminology Department are struggling to make sense of this tragedy, like many of you. I hope you will reach out and comfort anyone who is feeling the pain of this loss today. Meanwhile, let us rededicate ourselves to strengthening the bonds of our community and keep Sgt. Demonte’s family in our thoughts.

The 35-year-old was a married father of two and Channel 3 was told his wife is expecting.

Thirty-four-year-old Officer Hamzy was hired in 2014. He grew up in Bristol and was a 2006 graduate of Bristol Eastern High School.

He was part of the Central Region Emergency Response Team and was a cadet advisor. He is survived by his wife.

Twenty-six-year-old Iurato, who was shot and injured, was released from St. Francis Hospital late Thursday morning.

He joined the force back in 2018 and worked the patrol division. He was also a member of the Central Region Emergency Response Team.

“They answered a call to duty and they responded without hesitation, that’s what they did every night before that and that is what our officers will continue to do day after day,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.

“When I saw it on TV I told my neighbor, I have to get down there, I have to buy flowers, I have to be there,” said Angela Provenzano of Bristol.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.