Community remembers officers killed in Bristol ambush
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 has learned more about the three officers ambushed Wednesday night while responding to a fake domestic violence call.
Black bunting was draped over the entrance of the Bristol Police Department in honor of Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
While they were killed, Officer Alec Iurato survived what was described as serious injuries.
Memorial flowers were dropped off throughout the day. There were so many heavy hearts throughout town.
According to Bristol’s police chief, Demonte was hired in 2012 and was described as being career focused.
He worked as a school resource officer at Greene Hill School and West Bristol School, and was a cadet advisor with the Bristol Police Explorer Program.
Demonte was also an alumni of Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Its president released a statement to its community.
The 35-year-old was a married father of two and Channel 3 was told his wife is expecting.
Thirty-four-year-old Officer Hamzy was hired in 2014. He grew up in Bristol and was a 2006 graduate of Bristol Eastern High School.
He was part of the Central Region Emergency Response Team and was a cadet advisor. He is survived by his wife.
Twenty-six-year-old Iurato, who was shot and injured, was released from St. Francis Hospital late Thursday morning.
He joined the force back in 2018 and worked the patrol division. He was also a member of the Central Region Emergency Response Team.
“They answered a call to duty and they responded without hesitation, that’s what they did every night before that and that is what our officers will continue to do day after day,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.
“When I saw it on TV I told my neighbor, I have to get down there, I have to buy flowers, I have to be there,” said Angela Provenzano of Bristol.
