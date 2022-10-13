Great Day
Deadly house fire under investigation in Monroe

By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, CT (WFSB) – A deadly house fire is being investigated in Monroe.

Authorities said officers and firefighters responded to the fire on Fox Run at 12:47 a.m. Thursday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers observed flames and heavy smoke coming from the east side of the house,” said Monroe police.

The fire then spread to the rest of the house, authorities said.

Police said Sheryl Lowman, 66, was found dead in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

