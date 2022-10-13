Heavy police presence at Bristol Health following shooting of 3 officers in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Three police officers have been hospitalized after a shootout in Bristol.

A heavy police presence was seen outside of Bristol Health, where the officers were transported, on Thursday morning.

Cruisers from a multitude of police departments, including Cheshire, Southington, Berlin and Connecticut State Police, were parked in front of the hospital.

As of Thursday morning, Channel 3 awaited word from officials to confirm the condition of the three officers. The only detail released was that they had been shot. The severity of their injuries remained unclear.

The incident happened on Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street on Wednesday night.

Police said the officers responded to some sort of 911 call. From there, an apparent confrontation ended in gunfire.

State police have not clarified the department to which the officers belonged.

Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.