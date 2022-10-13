History of CT police officers who died in the line of duty

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - We continue our coverage of the shooting deaths of 2 Bristol police officers.

It’s been quite some time since a police officer died in the line of duty in Bristol.

You have to go back to 1944 when Ernest Schilke died in a gas explosion trying to save a victim.

He was the last member of the force in Bristol who died in the line of duty. Seventy-eight years have passed until Wednesday night’s tragic events.

The state of Connecticut has lost 157 officers in the line of service since 1833, 50 of them now by gunfire.

“it brought tears to my eye, thinking back year to Officer Williams,” said Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.

Memories that cause us pain, yet it’s those memories that remind us of those we love and respect.

Wednesday night’s incident in Bristol has given this state some unfortunate new history.

Sgt Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy are the first two police officers in Connecticut to die in the same incident.

“I served, these officers served they paid the ultimate price it’s the right thing to do, they keep up safe,” said Mike Erosenko, of Bristol. “There are times where officer just don’t have a chance, I don’t know how you change that these guys sacrificed their lives, it’s just terrible.”

Bristol now has lost five members of its police force in the line of duty. The city of New Haven has lost most members of its force with 22.

