Neighbors react to deadly police shooting in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors across Bristol are in shock and the community is devastated after two officers were killed.

It is a heartbreaking scene and the best way to describe the atmosphere is somber.

Neighbors are shocked and in disbelief after what happened.

There’s still a very large police presence in the neighborhood.

This all unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Redstone Hill Road.

There are a lot of apartment buildings in the area and so many people who live on the road heard the gunfire as they were getting ready to go to bed.

A lot of neighbors said they weren’t sure what was happening at first. Now that we’re learning new details, they are in disbelief that officers were killed in their community last night.

“I was watching Netflix and eating snacks and then it all went down. A bunch of gun shots fired. I’m talking about more than 30 rounds probably more than 30 bullets then it went silent for like two minutes and then another round, more gunshots. I was going to call 911 at the moment but I was so flustered. I was shocked,” said Mayra Vazquez, a neighbor.

Neighbors said this is typically a very quiet neighborhood and their thoughts and prayers are with the families of the officers who were killed.

A vigil is being held Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. at Bristol Eastern High School.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.