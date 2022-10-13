State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene.

A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns.

Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage.

Here’s a Facebook page belonging to 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, the man police say shot and killed two Bristol officers and injured another.

In one photo, you can see him holding a long rifle, smiling for the camera.

In another, he is holding a deer that has been killed. In yet another, he is seen holding guns alongside friends.

Court records show Brutcher got a divorce in 2019. He also had his wages garnished this past year after two separate credit agencies said he owed them more than $8,000.

Police had been first called to Brutchers’ home on reports of a fight between him and his brother, 32-year-old Nate Brutcher. Nate Brutcher was shot and is in the hospital.

Police said Brutcher’s home on Redstone Hill Road was known to police. We have asked police for any recent calls for service to the home, they said they are working on it.

There’s a gas station up the road from the home. Attendants said they didn’t want to talk about the suspects but said the police officers that were killed came in there often. They say the community has lost some good men.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.