WATCH LIVE: Vigil held for fallen Bristol police officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A vigil is being held for two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush Wednesday night.

The vigil for Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy starts at Bristol Eastern High School at 5:30 p.m.

You can watch it live below:

Officer Alec Iurato was also injured in the ambush. He was released from the hospital Thursday morning.

