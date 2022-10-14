Ellington man killed in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man from Ellington was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in South Windsor earlier this week.

South Windsor police identified the victim as 64-year-old Joseph Murphy.

They said they responded to a head-on crash in the area of Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police announced on Friday that Murphy had died as a result of the crash.

They said the driver of one of the other involved vehicles was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

The crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information about it was asked to contact Officer David Johnson at 860-644-2551.

